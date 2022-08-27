NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans head coach Dennis Allen kicked off the team’s post-game media conference following the Saints’ 27-10 preseason win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Caesars Superdome on Friday, Aug. 26.

Allen praised the team’s performance, saying it was “nice to get a win.”

The first-year Saints head coach, who makes his regular-season debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 11, also talked about Jameis Winston playing in his first game since suffering a season-ending knee injury last year.

“I wanted to get Jameis out there in some game action,” he said. “It’s been a while since he’s been in that environment, and obviously he didn’t get those practice reps in against Green Bay.”

Winston took the mic immediately after Allen to express his appreciation for his return to the game where he went 4-of-4 passing for 59 yards en route to the first of two Mark Ingram rushing touchdowns.

“My gratitude for being out there is more important than completing passes,” said Winston. “I had a season where I didn’t finish, so I’m thankful and that means a lot more than completions.”

Kirk Merritt, Wide Receiver

Mark Ingram, Running Back