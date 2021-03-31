Ja’Marr Chase impresses at LSU Pro Day Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Wednesday, 8 LSU Tigers took part in LSU’s Pro Day at the team’s Indoor Practice Facility.

After a year away from the football program, all eyes were on Archbishop Rummel product Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase is a projected top-10 pick that did not miss a beat in front of scouts Wednesday.

Ja’Marr Chase ran a blazing 4.38 in the 40-yard dash and registered a 41-inch vertical.

The debate is over. Have a day @Real10jayy__

After opting out of the 2020 regular season, Ja’Marr says he made it a point to stay in football shape.

“I was working on a lot of my speed work. I stopped lifting so I can keep my twitch in my body and my legs so that was the cause of me losing a little weight, made me look a little slimmer. On the other note, I feel good. I was confident in my drills today. I just wanted to go out there and put on a show for them,” says Chase.



The last time we saw Ja’Marr Chase in action was LSU’s National Championship season.

As a sophomore, he tallied 84 catches, over 1700 yards receiving, and 20 touchdowns.

Marks good enough to earn him the 2019 Biletnikoff Award and Unanimous All-America honors.

Chase models his game after some of the NFL’s prominent receivers, guys he will now line up with or against on the next level.

“When I was here, I was really watching a lot of different receivers. I was watching Stefon Diggs, I just like how quick and shifty he is. He has a sudden burst that is always explosive. Growing up I was always a big Dez Bryant fan. I got really cool with Michael Thomas when we won the championship. So, those people always kept me going, kept pushing me, and I always wanted to take a little bit of their game and add it to mine,” says Chase.

Here is Ja’Marr Chase’s full press conference after LSU’s Pro Day Wednesday: