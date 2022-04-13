NEW ORLEANS — After a stellar season Uptown, Tulane point guard Jalen Cook is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility.

Cook made the announcement earlier today on Twitter, saying “Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine. I plan to pursue that goal with everything I can this spring while understanding that any feedback that I receive through this process will make me a better player in the future.”

As a freshman, Cook led the Green Wave in scoring at 18 point per game on 43% shooting, 39% from beyond the arc.

He was named a First Team All-AAC selection.

Cook suffered a hamstring injury in Tulane’s game against Temple February 27th, forcing him to miss their last four games of the season.

When healthy, he was the engine behind a young Tulane team that won 14 games, 10 in conference.

Tulane’s season ended with a loss to Houston in the AAC Tournament semi-finals.