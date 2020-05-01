Jaguars decline 5th-year option on RB Leonard Fournette

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 file photo,Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif. The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready to move on from running back Leonard Fournette, Monday, April 20, 2020. A person familiar with the decision says the Jaguars are actively looking to trade the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made its plans public.(AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have declined to pick up the fifth-year option in running back Leonard Fournette’s rookie contract.

The decision Friday was no surprise because the team tried to trade Fournette over the last month.

Fournette is entering the final year of his deal and is due to make $4.17 million in 2020. He will count $8.64 million against Jacksonville’s salary cap.

The former LSU star is coming off a career year.

He topped 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 15 games last season. But he’s also proven to be a poor pro between fines, suspensions and off-the-field behavior.