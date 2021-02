CINCINNATI, Ohio – Despite a career performance by Jaylen Forbes he Tulane men’s basketball team suffered a 91-71 defeat to Cincinnati in its final regular season game on the road Friday afternoon at Fifth Third Arena.

Forbes poured in a career-high 37 points on 9-of-15 shooting and made his first seven attempts from 3-point range while going 12-of-15 at the free throw line. The Florence, Mississippi native’s 37 points are the most by any player in the American Athletic Conference this season and the most by a Green Wave player since Jerald Honeycutt had 38 against Xavier on Jan. 16, 1997.

His seven treys are tied for the second most in a single game in program history with Cameron Reynolds being the last to hit seven against Alcorn State in November 2017.