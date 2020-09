ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 22: DJ Chark Jr. #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second half of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without place-kicker Josh Lambo for at least the next three games.

The team placed Lambo on injured reserve Wednesday with a hip injury and called up rookie Brandon Wright from the practice squad.

Wright will make his NFL debut Thursday night against Miami. Jacksonville also will be without center Brandon Linder (knee) and could be without receiver DJ Chark (chest/back).

Chark is listed as questionable.