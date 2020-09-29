Jacoby Stevens: No. 7 debut was “special” but the win was more important

BATON ROUGE, La. – When asked about his first game representing the highly-touted No. 7, LSU Safety Jacoby Stevens says that wearing the jersey was “special” but getting the win was more important to the team.

Despite Stevens’ 6 tackles, 2 sacks, and forced fumble, the Tigers defense allowed Mississippi State Quarterback K.J. Costello to throw for an SEC-record 623 yards passing in a single game.

Stevens says that the big plays given up by the younger Tigers secondary are the growing pains they are going to have to go through in order to be great, adding that every great defensive back that has come out of LSU “made bone-headed decisions their freshman year.”

The Tigers were without star Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Saturday due to an unforeseen illness Friday night.

According to Stingley’s family, the illness was not COVID-19 related.

Stevens says that he is glad that Stingley is feeling better and he is expected to play this Saturday at Vanderbilt.

Stevens added that having Stingley for their season opener could have made a difference.

