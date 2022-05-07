BATON ROUGE, La. — Three months after picking up a javelin for the first time, Jesuit’s Jack Larriviere is now a state champion.

Heading into his final throw at the LHSAA State Outdoor Track & Field Meet, Larriviere had already secured the Class 5A state title with his second throw of 210 feet 8 inches.

Larriviere topped that mark with a miraculous throw of 228 feet 10 inches, a new state composite record and the best throw registered on the high school level nationwide.

“I knew I had already been the state champion because I was the last throw in the group. I had a good mark at 210 and I figure why not just take the cape off and see what I can do, just let it rip. I got some good speed on the runway, had a pretty good release. I had a pretty good aiming point above the top of the trees and the throw just happened itself,” said Larriviere.

Jack Larriviere’s record setting mark happened at the very place he will be attending college in the fall.

Larriviere has signed to throw javelin for LSU, the defending NCAA Outdoor Track & Field national champions.