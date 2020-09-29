Jabril Cox: performance Saturday let people know “I can keep up with the big dogs”

BATON ROUGE, La. – One of the bright spots for LSU’s defense Saturday against Mississippi State was graduate transfer Linebacker Jabril Cox.

Many people didn’t expect LSU’s first touchdown of the 2020 season to come from the Cox on a pick-six, but that was the highlight of what would turn out to be an impressive debut for him.

Cox would finish Saturday’s game with 6 tackles, 1 sack as well as that interception.

During a press conference with Louisiana media Tuesday, Cox says that his performance on Saturday lets people know ” I can keep up with the big dogs.”

Cox, the transfer from North Dakota State, already has 3 FCS National Championship victories under his belt and is no stranger to success on the football field.

When asked about whether there was an adjustment to SEC competition, Cox says it felt the same.

The only adjustment could be that the three years that Cox was a starter for the Bison, he only lost 1 football game.

Now, he will be a pivotal part in helping a young LSU defense grow and develop.

When talking about Cox on Monday, LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron had this to say about his linebacker:

“I thought Jabril Cox, for the most part, had a very productive game, getting that interception for the touchdown, running around making plays, very active, but again, assignment wise, gap responsibility wise, there’s some things he could get better at.”

To hear more from Cox, click the link above.