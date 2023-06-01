METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, the media selection of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame presented cornerback Jabari Greer for induction in 2023. Joining Greer at the announcement were longtime videographers Steve Paretti and Bob Parkinson have been chosen to receive the Joe Gemelli “Fleur de Lis” award for their vast contributions to the Saints organization.

Greer played five seasons with the Saints after signing as an unrestricted free agent in 2009, after first being signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee in 2004.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound shutdown corner played a pivotal role in the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV-winning season and helped the team reach the playoffs in four of his five years in New Orleans.

Greer played in 133 games with 86 starts during his decade-long career and amassed 430 career tackles (341 solo), 13 interception returns for 240 yards, four brought back for touchdowns, two sacks, 101 passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He played in 63 games with 60 starts and posted 290 stops (227 solo), nine interceptions, 68 passes defended, one forced fumble and one recovery.

All three men will be officially inducted when the Saints host the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 10 inside the Caesars Superdome.