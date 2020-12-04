J.J. Redick talks Stan Van Gundy fit, Pelicans’ training camp

NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Pelicans Shooting Guard J.J. Redick spoke with media Friday about his past experience with new Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy and why he things Van Gundy will be a great fit for the team moving forward.
by: Richie MillsPosted: / Updated:
NEW ORLEANS, La. – New Orleans Pelicans Shooting Guard J.J. Redick spoke with media Friday about his past experience with new Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy and why he things Van Gundy will be a great fit for the team moving forward.