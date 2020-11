Metairie, La. – On Saturday, the Metairie Park Country Day Cajuns defeated the Riverside Rebels 34-32 at Wenzel Field.

Country Day kicker Connor Gibbs booted two 42-yard field goals in the game. The second, a game-winning score with just over five seconds to play.

With the win, Country Day finishes the regular season 3-3.

Connor Gibbs and head coach Guy LeCompte react to the game-winning field goal: