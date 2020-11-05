It’s Brady-Brees again with 1st place on line in NFC South

Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees won’t be the only compelling storyline when the future Hall of Fame quarterbacks meet for the seventh time in their prolific careers. First-place in the NFC South will also be on the line when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans in a prime-time matchup. The Bucs lead the division by a half-game and are eyeing a fourth straight victory. The Saints have won four in a row and beat Tampa Bay 34-23 in the season opener. Brees has won four of six previous meetings against Brady.