It’s Brady-Brees again with 1st place on line in NFC South

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a touchdown pass during the third quarter during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees won’t be the only compelling storyline when the future Hall of Fame quarterbacks meet for the seventh time in their prolific careers. First-place in the NFC South will also be on the line when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the New Orleans in a prime-time matchup. The Bucs lead the division by a half-game and are eyeing a fourth straight victory. The Saints have won four in a row and beat Tampa Bay 34-23 in the season opener. Brees has won four of six previous meetings against Brady.

