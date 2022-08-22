METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — When the Saints play the Chargers on Friday, New Orleans fans might get a first look at a former Destrehan Wildcat at his old position.

Kirk Merritt is taking reps at running back at practice the past two days. The Saints wide receiver was good enough at the position to be recruited – and signed – by the Oregon Ducks.

He ended his college career at Arkansas State.

“I will do anything to make the team,” Merritt told media following practice on Monday.

When asked about his favorite memory from playing in the backfield, Merritt reminisced about his high school days in St. Charles Parish.

“I have been playing football since I was 6, and it has always been at running back,” he said. “The longest run, probably … against Hahnville, and we don’t like them, so…”

Watch the full interview with Kirk Merritt and Saints head coach Dennis Allen in the WGNO media players below:

Merritt may get his chance to further his cause to make the team’s final 53-man roster when the Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Caesars Superdome in the final preseason game of the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.