It is on: LSU vs Arkansas will be played

LSU’s game at Arkansas Saturday at 11 am will happen as scheduled.

An LSU source confirmed the news Friday morning, first reported by Sports Illustrated.

The game was in doubt after Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said his roster “was running thin” after a series of tests for Covid-19.

The Southeastern Conference has mandated that each team have a minimum of 53 scholarships players to play the game.

LSU has already had 2 postponements this season. Last week’s game against Alabama was postponed, and the Tigers’ game at Florida has been moved to December 12th.

The winner of the game claims the Golden Boot trophy.