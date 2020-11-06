It is off: West St John at Country Day cancelled by Covid 19 case

Metairie Park Country Day school has a Covid 19 case and will not play its scheduled game Friday evening at Wenzel Field vs West St John.

The game was scheduled for 5:30 pm.

“Players were exposed to a Covid 19 positive case,” said director of athletics Mike McGuire. “We are following our protocols and the CDC protocols and unfortunately won’t have enough players to play this week.”

The game was scheduled to be played last Friday, but damage at Wenzel Field from Hurricane Zeta had caused the game to be pushed back one week.