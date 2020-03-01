Isidore Newman Boys Soccer wins Division IV State Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hammond- Isidore Newman only needed one goal to top Episcopal High School and claim the Division IV title.

Junior Charlie Walner delivered the single and final blow to the Knights in the 55th minute.

From there, Newman did their best to hold off a late Episcopal push.

Last season, the Greenies lost in the state championship game after Northlake Christian scored 2 late goals in the final stretch of that game.

Newman finds redemption with a championship win Saturday over Episcopal.

This season, both the Newman boys and girls soccer clubs won state championships.