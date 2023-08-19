NEW ORLEANS — The final score from today’s scrimmage between the Warren Easton Eagles and St. Augustine Purple Knights won’t count but the experience will.

Easton won the scrimmage 16-13 after a second-half surge fueled by complimentary football.

The two teams played two halves with a 20-minute running clock in each period.

Down 6 at the beginning of the second half, St. Aug would piece together a scoring drive courtesy of a 30-yard run from quarterback Dawson Simmons and a four-yard touchdown run by Moses Gray to tie the game at 6.

The Knights would capitalize on that momentum with an interception at midfield by senior defensive lineman, Cornell Harris. That great read by Harris would set up a 44-yard touchdown pass from Simmons to Joshua Jackson to give the Purple Knights the 13-6 lead.

Down but not out, Warren Easton would respond with a scoring drive of their own that featured a 30-yard connection from Greg Donaldson to Fred Robertson. The drive would end with a three-yard touchdown run by Robertson to pull within one.

A successful two-point conversion attempt would give the Eagles the 14-13 lead.

The dagger would come with Warren Easton forcing a safety in the final minutes of the game.