Irish on probation, faces recruiting limits for violations

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish waits in the tunnel with his players before they take the field for their game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame’s football program is on NCAA probation until next January.

The school admitted to recruiting violations in 2019 in which a now-former assistant had an impermissible in-person meeting with one prospect and sent impermissible text messages to another.

The NCAA announced the negotiated resolution after it was reviewed by the Division I Committee on Infractions.

Official recruiting visits will be reduced from 56 to 55 to this year and there will be cuts in number of days prospects can make unofficial campus visits.

