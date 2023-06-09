BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The LSU Tigers (46-15) conducted one last practice session and press conference on Friday prior to hosting Kentucky (40-19) in the Baton Rouge Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium this weekend.

The No. 5 overall seed needed only three games in its rain-delayed regional on Monday, and now turn their attention to the 12th-seeded Wildcats in a best-of-three series that sends the winner to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. (June 16-26).

LSU head coach Jay Johnson, along with Tigers teammates Tre Morgan and Cade Beloso talked with media after practice.

Jay Johnson, LSU Head Coach

Tre Morgan, LSU First Baseman/Outfielder

Cade Beloso, LSU First Baseman

Baton Rouge Super Regional Schedule:

Saturday, June 10 – LSU vs. Kentucky at 2pm on ESPN

Sunday, June 11 – TBD

Monday, June 12 – TBD (if necessary)