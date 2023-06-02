BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Breakers are in need of a win.

After starting the season 4-0, last year’s USFL South Division finalist find themselves on a three-game slump with the Michigan Panthers (3-4) on deck.

The former league best currently sits in a three-way tie behind Birmingham in the division with the edge going to Memphis who defeated the Breakers in Week 5 – New Orleans’ first loss of the season.

New Orleans head coach John DeFilippo talked about the team’s morale during a post-practice interview in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday.

“I love it, they are ready to work,” said Coach Flip. “We are getting ready for a big game. These last three games for us, I don’t ever want to say a game is a ‘must-win’ but it’s as close to being one as there is.”

League leader in rushing, Wes Hills (577 yards), and receiving, Sage Surratt (475 yards), also spoke with media about the team’s need to get back on the winning track.

Wes Hills, Breakers RB

Sage Surratt, Breakers TE

Sunday’s kickoff against the Panthers is set for 3 p.m.