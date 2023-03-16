NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane Football is now more than halfway through it’s 2023 spring practice after wrapping up Day 8 of 15, which includes the annual spring game on Saturday, March 25.

Coach Willie Fritz spoke with media following practice and talked about Pro Day being hosted later in the day, where nearly a dozen Green Wave NFL hopefuls, including linebackers Dorian Williams and Nick Anderson, as well as running back Tyjae Spears, will participate in drills in front of pro scouts.

Former Holy Cross standout and Louisiana Tech transfer linebacker Tyler Grubbs also spoke with media, as did defensive line coach Travian Robertson.