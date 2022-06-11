NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s simple really. Win and you’re in. The New Orleans Breakers can clinch a playoff spot this weekend with a victory over the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-4).

For that to happen, they will need another big game from quarterback Kyle Sloter → the United States Football League’s current passing leader with 1,750 yards.

A veteran of five NFL seasons, which included two stints with the Minnesota Vikings, the 28-year-old from Johns Creek, Ga., is hoping to not only guide his team to the USFL playoffs, but also prove that he can be a pro quarterback at the highest level – and a “great one” at that.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 24: Kyle Sloter #1 of the Minnesota Vikings on the field in the fourth quarter of the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 24, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Breakers are 5-3 on the year, with the team’s only three losses suffered at the hands of the league’s two division leaders: the New Jersey Generals (8-1) and the Birmingham Stallions (8-1) – twice.

New Orleans could have clinched a playoff berth last week, but the team lost a 10-9 heartbreaker to the then-unbeaten Stallions after Sloter threw his third interception of the game during a potential game-winning drive with six seconds remaining.

While Sloter leads the league with 10 interceptions going into Week 9, the former Southern Miss and Northern Colorado quarterback tops the league in attempts and completions and was fourth in passing touchdowns (9) trailing leader Jordan Ta’amu (Tampa Bay) by just two.

The Breakers squashed the Bandits in Week 2, 34-3, and Sloter is hoping for a repeat performance.

“We just need to focus in on the task at hand,” Sloter told WGNO Sports. “This next game is going to be crucial in terms of execution. From an offensive standpoint, [Week 2] was probably our best game in terms of walking down the field. From both a player and coaching perspective, I felt like the play calls that day were probably the best we had all year in terms of the rhythm.

“We were able to create of moving the ball gradually down the field taking time off an ultimately ending in touchdowns as opposed to field goals,” he continued. “I’m just going to take what’s given to me, and just try to take care of the football the best I can because I know that’s really where the game changes.”

Should the Breakers win, they will face the Stallions in the divisional round for a third meeting between the two USFL South rivals this season. Meanwhile, the Generals will meet the Philadelphia Stars (5-3) in the North divisional round. Both games will be played in the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on June 25.

Country music star Trace Atkins is set to perform between the two divisional title games.

The USFL championship game will take place in Canton on Sunday, July 3.

Ticket information is available at the Hall of Fame Village website.