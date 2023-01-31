NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — No couch time with Ed Daniels required this week as Tulane men’s basketball head coach Ron Hunter spoke with WGNO’s Richie Mills during his weekly media availability at Devlin Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

Talking points included a status update on the health of junior forward Kevin Cross, the Green Wave’s huge 95-90 come-from-behind win over Wichita State in which they trailed by 18 in the second half.

Tulane is 13-7 overall, 6-3 in the American Athletic Conference. Up next, the Green Wave host SMU on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

Tune in to WGNO News at 6 p.m. for more on Tulane basketball.