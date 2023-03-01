METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans-based pro wrestler P.J. Hawx stopped by WGNO Sports to talk WildKat Sports’ upcoming event “PJ’s Bachelor Party at Southport Hall” scheduled for Friday, March 3.

The son of wrestler, actor and stuntman Luke Hawx is fresh off a win over Jace Valor at WildKat’s 2023 debut event at John Curtis Christian School in January.

P.J., a amateur wrestling champion at Grace King High School and recent graduate of the University of New Orleans, spoke about his foray into pro wrestling, his own transition to Hollywood and, of course, his weekend extravaganza.

This week’s event is for adults (ages 21+ and over) only. Hawx will be facing international wrestling star Willie Mack in the co-main event.

Doors open at 7 p.m., bell time is set for 8 p.m.

Ticket and location info is located at WildKat Sports here.