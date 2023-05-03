NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Breakers head coach John DeFilippo talks to WGNO’s Aaron S. Lee following the team’s 45-31 win over USFL South Division rival, Birmingham (2-1), on Saturday.

The Breakers are now 3-0 with the win over the defending USFL champions, and the only undefeated team in the league.

New Orleans lost all three games against the Stallions, including the division finals. With the win, the Breakers are now 2-7 all-time against Birmingham, including the original three seasons in the mid-80s.

New Orleans travels to Canton, Ohio, to face the 2-1 New Jersey Generals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Sunday, May 7.

The Generals handed the Michigan Panthers(2-1) their first loss of the season over the weekend.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.