NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans head coach John DeFilippo talks with WGNO’s Aaron S. Lee about his team’s 47-22 loss to Birmingham in the USFL South Division finals to wrap his first-year with the Breakers.

“Yeah, it was a tough one, long night,” DeFilippo told WGNO Sports. “And unfortunately, in pro football, you have those nights and we obviously picked our worst game to play our worst.”

Under ‘Coach Flip,’ New Orleans finished 7-4 overall and made the playoffs for the second consecutive season since the league restarted last year.

“We had the second-best record in the USFL,” he said. “I felt bad for our players that we went out that way, but that’s pro football. The only thing we can do is pick up where we left off and get better for next season.”

The Birmingham Stallions will look to defend its league title against the Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.