DALLAS (WGNO) — It is an audition on national TV.

Former Hahnville Tiger Pooka Williams returns kicks for the D.C. Defenders.

They play Arlington Renegades in the XFL championship game on Saturday.



Williams said he has the same feeling about this game that he did when he rushed for 137 yards for Kansas against Oklahoma.

“I told all my people my parents, I told them this about to be the game of my life,” the 23-year-old New Orleans native told WGNO Sports. “This game will change my life, and I feel the same about this game. Just everybody watching, they know me, but they haven’t seen me in that long. It is going to be surprising. I am looking forward to shocking a lot of people.”

Williams is averaging 27 yards a kickoff return for the Defenders.

The XFL championship is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on WGNO and ABC.