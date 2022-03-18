MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kevin Nickelberry leads No. 6 seed LSU into its first-round matchup with Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. The 57-year-old Nickelberry was elevated to interim coach when Will Wade was fired Saturday amid allegations of NCAA violations. Associate head coach Bill Armstrong also was let go. The Tigers faced a similar situation in 2019, when Wade was suspended for the team’s regular-season finale and the postseason. They ended up advancing to the Sweet 16 before losing to Michigan State. Nickelberry is in his third season at LSU. But he had previous head coaching stints at Hampton and Howard.

