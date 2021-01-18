InspireNOLA MLK Basketball Classic recap and highlights

NEW ORLEANS — InspireNOLA Schools held its annual MLK Classic on Monday at McDonogh 35 Senior High School with a high-powered prep basketball lineup from across the state of Louisiana.

In the opening game, the host McDonogh 35 fell to North Central, 75-30.

The second game of the day featured the Lafayette Christian Knights and Scotlandville.

It was a fight to the finish with the Hornets topping one of Acadiana’s finest, 60-57.

The third game of the day featured the Madison Prep Chargers and the L.B. Landry Buccaneers.

The Chargers jumped out to a big lead early and held off a late Bucs rally to win, 72-50.

The fourth matchup was the undefeated G.W. Carver Rams and New Iberia.

It was a close game up until the fourth quarter. That’s when the Rams pulled away late to win, 47-35.

The fifth game on the slate was Newman and Sophie B. Wright.

The Greenies and Warriors traded blows early but going into halftime, Sophie B. Wright started to pull away and continued to do so for the remainder of the game.

They defeat Newman, 63-41.

The final game of the night is St. Augustine and Edna Karr.