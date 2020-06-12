Inspired pick: New York Mets draft 2-time cancer survivor

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen attends baseball spring training for the team in Port St. Lucie, Fla. As baseball’s amateur draft was winding down, the Mets selected Eric Orze — a two-time cancer survivor. “To go through what he went through a couple of years ago when it would have been easy to stop playing baseball or lose his purpose, and he never did,” Van Wagenen said. “And so, he’s motivated and he wants the challenge of professional baseball and we’re glad to be able to give him that opportunity.” (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A feel-good story surfaced in the final round of baseball’s amateur draft when the New York Mets selected University of New Orleans pitcher Eric Orze.

The two-time cancer survivor missed part of 2018 and the entire 2019 season to recover from multiple operations while fighting off testicular cancer and skin cancer.

Mets vice president of international and amateur scouting Tommy Tanous said Thursday night the 22-year-old Orze is “a kid that will not quit.”

At 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds, Orze went 3-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings before this season was stopped because of the coronavirus.

The right-hander was chosen in the fifth round, 150th overall out of 160 total picks.