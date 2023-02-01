NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Southeastern Lions picked up two Edna Karr cougars on National Signing Day.

Offensive lineman Corin Boudreaux and running back Deantre Jackson put pen to paper on Wednesday, while Karr receivers Makhi Paris and Tavis Williams signed with McNeese and Lousiana Tech respectively.

Cougars linebacker/defensive back Jeffvonte Harris signed a preferred walk-on deal with Louisiana-Monroe.

Karr head coach Brice Brown was pleased with his exiting seniors and credits Southeastern and other Louisiana schools for keeping talent in state.

“This speaks to the head coaches at these programs,” Brown told WGNO Sports. “And I want to publically say thank you to all those coaches for, No. 1, coming to our school, visiting our school and recruiting our athletes. I think that’s where it starts if we have to bridge the gap to have our best athletes stay in state.”