New Orleans Pelicans’ Josh Hart plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Josh Hart suffered a torn UCL in his right thumb during last night’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Hart underwent an MRI today at Ochsner Health, which confirmed the injury diagnosis.

Additional updates regarding Hart’s treatment plan and timetable for return will be announced at a later date.

{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}