BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU senior golfer Ingrid Lindblad shook off a first-hole bogey and responded with an eagle and six birdies over the last 17 holes to equal the school record for aggregate score Saturday in the second round of the Battle At The Bay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The No. 2 ranked golfer in the Women’s World Amateur Golf Rankings posted a 7-under par 64 to move into the individual lead after 36 holes of the event, which concludes LSU fall women’s golf season on Sunday.

Lindblad’s 64 marks the fifth time that an LSU women’s golfer has posted an aggregate score of 64. The other four, two of which were also shot by the Swedish star, were 8-under rounds on a par 72 course. It marked the 11th time that an LSU women’s golfer has shot at least 7-under in a round.

Lindblad stands at 11-under par 131 after rounds of 67-64, two shots clear of TCU’s Lois Lau (68-65) who is at 9-under 133 after 36 holes. Two other golfers, Caitlyn McNab of TCU and Andrea Lignell of Ole Miss, are tied for third at 7-under 135.

The Tigers are also still in great position heading to Sunday’s final round as a team with a 5-under round of 279 that puts them at 4-under 564 after 36 holes. LSU moved up from third to second and is five shots behind host TCU at 9-under par 559. The Tigers are two shots clear of Ole Miss at 566 in third with Vanderbilt fourth at 4-over 572.

Senior Latanna Stone had a strong round of 3-under par 68 for the Tigers which featured five birdies including four consecutive on her second through fifth holes of the day (4-7 on the course). That gets the Riverview, Florida native back to even par for the two rounds and into the top 15 entering Sunday’s play.

LSU also got a 2-over par round of 74 from Jessica Bailey and 3-over from Carla Tejedo and Edit Hertzman.

The Tigers lead the field on the par 5 holes at 11-under par and is tied with TCU with 38 birdies each.

Lindblad has posted 7-under on the par 5s which is a tournament best and is co-leader on the par 3 holes at 4-under par. Lindblad is tied for second in the field with 11 birdies through two rounds and one of the seven eagles in the tournament on the par 5 fourth hole.

The tournament concludes on Sunday with an 8 a.m. shotgun start with scoring available at Birdiefire.com and the live scoring link.

BATTLE AT THE BEACH

Golf Course Club Campestre San Jose – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Second Round Team Results (Par 284-568)

1 TCU 285-274 – 559 -9; 2 LSU 285-279 – 564 -4; 3 Ole Miss 282-284 – 566 -2; 4 Vanderbilt 284-288 – 572 +4; T5 Houston 286-289 – 575 +7; T5 Baylor 293-282 – 575 +7; 7 Mississippi State 299-277 – 576 +8; T8 Clemson 296-282 – 578 +10; T8 Arkansas 291-287 – 578 +10; 10 North Texas 289-294 – 583 +15; 11 ETSU 300-288 – 588 +20; 12 Wisconsin 298-291 – 589 +21; 13 Kansas State 295-295 – 590 +22; 14 Kansas State 295-295 –590 +22; 14 Kansas 298-295 – 593 +25; 15 Missouri 303-293 – 596 +28; 16 Charlotte 309-290 – 599 +31; 17 Rutgers 307-298 – 605 +37

Individual Top 5

1 Ingrid Lindblad, LSU, 67-64 – 131 -11; 2 Lois Lau, TCU, 68-65 – 133 -9; T3 Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss, 66-69 – 135 -7; T3 Caitlyn Macnab, TCU, 69-66 – 135 -7; 5 Chiara Tamburlini, Ole Miss, 70-66 – 136 -5.

LSU Scores

1 Ingrid Lindblad 67-64 – 131 -11

T15 Latanna Stone 74-68 – 142 E

T30 Edit Hertzman 72-74 – 146 +4

T30 Jessica Bailey 73-73 – 146 +4

T39 Carla Tejedo 73-74 – 147 +5

(LSU Athletics Press Release)