Ingram’s late 3, part of 33 point effort leads Pelicans past Minnesota

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — What was supposed to be an evening of casual soccer quickly turned into a nightmare for Leo Gonzalez. As Gonzalez, his brother and several friends were leaving the field on Cadiz and Lasalle in Uptown Monday night, two armed men approached them and demanded their keys.

"My brother told him that he didn't have no keys, so they went to my friends car and tried to get his car but his girlfriend turned off the car and took out the keys from the car and threw them on the floor," said Gonzalez.

The suspects ran off and were quickly chased by police, but this is just the latest incident to happen in the area.