OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 34 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-100.

Oklahoma City had a chance to tie in the closing seconds, but Isaiah Joe’s 3-pointer bounced away at the buzzer.

Ingram helped New Orleans win even though high-scoring guard CJ McCollum sat out with a sprained right ankle.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen Williams scored 22 points and Joe added 16 for the Thunder.

Ingram scored 23 points in the first half to help the Pelicans take a 60-51 lead at the break.