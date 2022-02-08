NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Houston Rockets 110-97 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to four games.

Rookie Herb Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double for the Pelicans, who led for most of the game and by as many as 19 points when Ingram’s 15-foot pull-up jumper made it 106-87 in the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans were playing their first game since agreeing to a trade earlier Tuesday that will bring guard CJ McCollum to New Orleans. While McCollum was not yet available to play, the deal meant New Orleans had to play without prominent regulars Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who’ve been dealt to Portland.

Having not flown west yet, Hart and Alexander-Walker showed up at the game, sitting next to each other in courtside seats. Hart wore a red Pelicans jersey with Ingram’s No. 14 on it. The pair received an enthusiastic ovation from the crowd when shown together on the video board.

Jaxson Hayes, who has thrived lately since moving from reserve center to starting strong forward, scored 14 points – his fourth game in the last five with at least that many points.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 27 and Christian Wood added 19 points for the Rockets, who lost their third straight and seventh in eight games.

The game was never tied and there was just one lead change in the first half.

Houston jumped out to a 12-4 lead but New Orleans rallied to take the lead for good when Jose Alvarado’s driving layup made it 28-27 late in the opening quarter.

The Pelicans led 64-53 at halftime and maintained a double-digit lead for much of the second half.