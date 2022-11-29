Wait for the media player to load to watch full pressers with HC Willie Green, Dyson Daniels, and Willy Hernangomez.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Pelicans star Brandon Ingram will be out for tomorrow night’s game against the Raptors, head coach Willie Green told media on Tuesday.

CJ McCollum, Naji Marshall, and Larry Nance are all “questionable,” according to Green.

The Pelicans (12-8) are currently third in the West, one game out of second and two out of third.

They will host Toronto (11-9), 6th place in the East, on Wednesday night in the Smoothie King Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

