MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WGNO) — According to a pre-game tweet from New Orleans Pelicans (27-37), star forward Brandon Ingram has opted out of Tuesday night’s NBA Western Conference matchup with the second-place Memphis Grizzlies (44-22).

The 24-year-old Ingram, who is averaging 22.5 points per game, is suffering from soreness in his right hamstring and will not play.

After starting 1-12. the Pelicans have worked their way from the conference cellar into 10th and are in position for the postseason play-in starting April 12.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. (CST).