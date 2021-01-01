Ingram leads Pelicans to 113-80 win over Thunder

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, front right, drives past Oklahoma City Thunder’s Al Horford, rear right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 20 points and seven rebounds before being ejected in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-80.

Eric Bledsoe added 17 points and Lonzo Ball had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for New Orleans, which lost all four of its games last season to the Thunder.

But in their first meeting this season, the Pelicans built an 11-point halftime lead and never were seriously threatened after that.

Oklahoma City lost its third straight game after winning its season opener at Charlotte.

Al Horford led the Thunder with 17 points and six rebounds.