Ingram, Hart lead Pelicans past Magic for 4th straight win

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Josh Hart hit two clutch 3-pointers in the second half to thwart an Orlando rally, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Magic 110-104 on Thursday night.

The Pelicans have won four straight and five of six. New Orleans started the season 1-12 but is 11-9 since.

Hart scored 22 points and hit two straight 3s after Orlando had climbed within 93-90 with 5 minutes remaining.

Devonte Graham added 20 points and five 3-pointers for the Pelicans. Cole Anthony and Gary Harris led the Magic with 22 points apiece.