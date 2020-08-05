Ingles, Jazz keep Grizzlies winless in bubble, 124-115

Utah Jazz’s Rayjon Tucker (6) draws a foul from Memphis Grizzlies’ De’Anthony Melton (0) as Memphis Grizzlies’ Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Utah Jazz kept the Memphis Grizzlies winless in the NBA bubble with a 124-115 victory.

Joe Ingles scored 12 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, and Mike Conley had 23 points and seven assists against his former team as the Jazz improved to 2-2 in the seeding round and nudged ahead of Houston for the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, while Grayson Allen had 20 points and six 3-pointers as the Grizzlies dropped to 0-4 in the seeding round.