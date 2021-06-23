In wake of the Catholic-BR’s LHSAA punishment, Curtis says its 2013 case isn’t over yet

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — This week, Catholic High School-Baton Rouge revealed that two of its state football championships and two of their runner-up finishes were being forfeited.

The forfeitures are a result of an investigation and subsequent ruling by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

John Curtis Christian School sued the LHSAA when it had its 2013 football title taken away in a case involving student-athlete Willie Allen.

Patriots head coach and athletic director J.T. Curtis said the case isn’t over yet.

The school is considering an appeal to the state supreme court.

“We felt like and still feel like we had not violated the rules,” Coach Curtis told WGNO. “We felt like at the very worst, it was highly technical whether we did or didn’t. but, I think there is an edict out for private and parochials to say we are going to try to get you if we can. And, because of that, it would be good what were the violations, and how we can abide by the rules.”

The LHSAA policy is not to release sanctions of schools to the media, and the nature of the violations.

One of the forfeits for Catholic was its 2017 state championship win over John Curtis.