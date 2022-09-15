NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans and Ibotta today announced the renewal of their partnership agreement, which made the leading mobile rewards platform the team’s official jersey patch partner. Ibotta’s brand logo, which has been prominently featured on all editions of the Pelicans’ game jerseys since the 2020/2021 season, will remain for the next three seasons.

“Ibotta’s partnership with the New Orleans Pelicans allows us to raise our profile with millions of NBA fans who are looking to save money on their everyday purchases.” said Bryan Leach, Founder and CEO of Ibotta. “This past season showcased why we love this team so much,” Leach said. “They started off slow – but instead of packing it in and calling it a ‘rebuilding year’, they fought all the way back, made the playoffs, and pushed the top-seeded team in an exciting series. Their success was a testament to the power of sticking together and focusing on what can be achieved through continued hard work, remaining optimistic, and never ever quitting.”

“The jersey patch is one of our most valued and highly visible assets, so it’s essential that the brands we partner with share our spirit, integrity, and love for our fans,” said New Orleans Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “At home and on the road, Pelicans players, staff, sponsors and fans are family. We look out for each other, and Ibotta fits our innovative culture – so we’re excited to continue our partnership moving forward.”

In a unique extension of a nationwide “Free Thanksgiving Dinner” program that Ibotta ran in 2020 and 2021 – one which offered Ibotta users 100 percent cash back on delicious Thanksgiving food staples – the Pelicans organization and Ibotta worked with New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) and HANO housing to give more than 100 New Orleans area families a free Thanksgiving dinner, along with exclusive team merchandise handed out by Pelicans team members.

The renewed partnership includes a variety of marketing and community initiatives, including another Thanksgiving meal giveaway, Ibotta’s logo on the Smoothie King Center, along with in-arena, digital and social media assets. Ibotta continues to offer Pelicans fans cash back opportunities on everyday essentials and team gear when using the Ibotta app or web browser extension.

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta, Inc. (“I bought a…”) is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered more than $1.25 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps, or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 45 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping and payments platforms in the United States and offers cash back on purchases on more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. In addition to its owned properties, Ibotta also powers rewards programs for top retailers and makes its offer content available on a number of leading websites and apps through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018.

