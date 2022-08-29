METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On the anniversary of hurricanes Ida and Katrina, Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked on Monday about “Domecoming” – Sept. 25, 2006 – when the dome reopened and the Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons.

“I came here six months after Katrina, and you could still the devastation in the city,” Allen told media during an afternoon presser. “I was here for the opening of the Superdome. I get chills just thinking about it right now. It was probably one of the most emotional games I have been a part of. NFC championship, Super Bowl. That was a special game in a special situation. That to me shows what this team means to this city, and I don’t think you get that anywhere else.”

The Saints open the 2022 regular season at Atlanta on Sept. 11.