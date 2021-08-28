Hurricane Ida forces Tulane football to relocate for final preparations before season opener

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) throws during an NCAA college football game against Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The LSU Tigers are not the only college football program relocating for final preparations before their season opener next week because of the expected damage caused by Hurricane Ida.

The Tulane Green Wave announced on Twitter Saturday that they, along with the school’s volleyball team, will be forced to move as well.

While the v-ball squad will travel to Tallahassee, Fla., the American Athletic Conference football team will relocate to Birmingham, Ala., with the Oklahoma Sooner expected to visit Yulman Stadium on Sept. 4.

We’re headed to Birmingham, Alabama to continue preparing for next week’s kickoff. #RollWave 🌊 https://t.co/zBUThWq09K — Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) August 28, 2021

The Tulane Athletic Department announcement read:

“Due to the expected loss of power as a result of Hurricane Ida, volleyball and football will relocate to Tallahasse, Fla., and Birmingham, Ala., respectively to maintain their ability to practice in preparation for their games this week. Both teams will return to New Orleans once power is restored.”