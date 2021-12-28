Hunter: Tulane will play Memphis Wednesday night, but not sure how many will play

Tulane basketball is ready to get back into action, 22 days between games.

The Wave hosts Memphis Wednesday at 7 pm at Devlin Fieldhouse. For the second straight year, a Covid outbreak hit the Wave basketball team. head coach Ron Hunter said this year he had Covid, worse than last.

He would not say how many of his players, or who will be available for Wednesday night’s game against the Tigers.

It is the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Hunter said all of his players are vaccinated, and all those eligible to get the Covid-19 booster, have done so.