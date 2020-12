One of the top defensive players in the country, and the number one recruit in Louisiana in the class of 2021 is staying home.

Wednesday, at the Houma Civic Center, Terrebonne high school’s Maason Smith signed with LSU. Smith’s signing vaulted LSU to third in the 24/7 class rankings, behind Alabama and Ohio State.

Smith, a 6-5, 316 pounds has the size and speed combination that should give opponents fits on the defensive line.

Here’s Smith’s interview after his commitment.