How will Tulane handle its athletes getting paid for their fame? WGNO asks Coach Willie Fritz…

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The U.S. Supreme Court has made their decision to back the payment of college athletes for the use of their name, image and likeness.

This monumental shift in college athletics could be in place with a uniform rule, at least and interim one, from the NCAA as soon as July 1.

How does that affect local athletic programs on the collegiate level?

Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz stopped by WGNO and shared his thoughts.

“There’s a lot of things involved with it, with boosters, alumni,” Fritz told WGNO sports director Ed Daniels. “We are going to have some people outside the coaching staff, who are really going to help us with it at Tulane.”

