NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — WGNO’s college football kickoff show is airing soon, and we want photos of your best LSU or Tulane attire!

The special will air on Good Morning New Orleans on Friday, Sept. 1. Want to see your photos air on WGNO? Here’s how.

Email photos of you, your kids or your pets in your best LSU or Tulane gameday attire to wgnonews@nexstar.tv. You’ll be asked to sign an agreement form before we air your great photos!

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts